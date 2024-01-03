Vrana hires new lawyer for murder conviction appeal

A former high school football star sentenced to life in prison without parole was back in a Wichita Falls courtroom Wednesday.

Martez Vrana is appealing his capital murder conviction and sentence in the shooting of Jason Baum. The purpose of the hearing in 78th District Court was to authorize a new attorney for Vrana’s appeal to Texas’ 14th Court of Appeals. Judge Meredith Kennedy granted the request.

A judge approved a new attorney for the appeal of Martez Vrana's capital murder conviction.

Vrana and four others drove into an alley behind a home on Meadow Lake Drive on June 11, 2020 to steal marijuana, according to the prosecution's case. During the transaction, Baum was shot twice and died in the alley.

While First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub never argued that Vrana pulled the trigger, he did claim Vrana was the ringleader in the murder and previous crimes.

Vrana testified in his own defense, but failed to persuade the jury, which returned a guilty verdict after 22 minutes of deliberation.

Because it was a capital case, law required Kennedy to sentence him to life without parole. His new counsel for the appeal is Abe Factor, a Fort Worth attorney who specializes in appeals.

While Vrana’s trial lawyer was court appointed, Factor said he was hired to handle the appeal. He said the outcome could result in a reversal of the verdict, a confirmation of it, or an order for a new trial. He expects the process to take about a year.

Vrana had been the starting quarterback for the Hirschi High School varsity team from 2015 to 2017. He led the Huskies to the state quarterfinals his senior year and was the program’s all-time leading passer.

Two other suspects cut deals with the District Attorney’s Office to plead guilty to straight murder rather than capital murder, thus avoiding mandatory life without parole.

Dimonique McKinney, the suspected triggerman, was sentenced to 50 years and Sammy Worthy IV was sentenced to 25 years. Both men could become eligible for parole.

A fourth initial suspect, a juvenile, was not charged.

