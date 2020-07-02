VRCA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VRCA). Investors who purchased Verrica securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vrca.

The investigation concerns whether Verrica and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2020, Verrica announced that it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") as part of the FDA's ongoing review of the Company's New Drug Application for VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% topical solution), Verrica's lead product candidate for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. According to the Company, the letter cited deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. While Verrica stated that the letter did not specify any particular items, it noted that the FDA's periodic requests for additional information pertained to chemistry, manufacturing and control aspects of the drug-device combination. The Company also stated that its ability to address the requests had been "significantly impacted" by COVID-19 disruptions. Following this announcement, Verrica's stock price fell $3.06 per share, or 21.75%, to close at $11.01 per share on June 30, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Verrica shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vrca. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

