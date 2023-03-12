VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of May, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 0.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

VSE's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, VSE's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 145.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 8.1%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.14 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. VSE has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though VSE's EPS has declined at around 9.5% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for VSE that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

