VSO: Nude burglar covered in grease, blood & oil jumps into pool & onto trampoline at DeBary home

A naked, bloody man covered in grease and peppermint oil broke into two DeBary homes and hopped into a swimming pool before jumping onto a trampoline early Friday, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at about 2 a.m. to a home on East Highbanks Road after a burglary was reported.

Investigators said Blake Tokman, 34, had smashed out the windows of one home and also broke into another home.

Officials said a deputy spotted Tokman naked in the back yard of the second home.

They said he ran away, jumped in the pool, climbed out and leapt onto a trampoline, where he laid flat, resisting the deputy’s attempt to handcuff him.

Investigators said Tokman appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

They said it took four deputies to arrest him and three more medical professionals to secure him to a stretcher.

Tokman kicked or struck three of the deputies, lacerating the arm of one of them, investigators said.

He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and will be booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.

