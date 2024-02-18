VSP: Four-vehicle crash in Accomack County leaves one dead

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person was killed during a four-vehicle crash in Accomack County on Feb. 16, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred on Lankford Highway, half a mile south of Coal Kin Road. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2012 Ford Sedan was driving north on Route 13 when it hit the back of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, also driving north.

The Chevrolet Cruz spun out, and was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling north.

The driver of the Ford traveled across the median into the southbound lanes where it struck a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer head on. The driver of the Ford was ejected into a ditch and died upon impact.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and the remaining two drivers were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver that was killed has not yet been identified, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

