VSP, Inspector General, U.S. Attorney investigating financial irregularities at OEMS
OEMS is a part of the Virginia Department of Health, and, per Corinne Geller with the VSP, it was the VDH that requested the investigation.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
A number of venture investors and startups are engaging with Bank of Baroda to acquire a stake in the lender's subsidiary Nainital, according to people familiar with the matter. Premji Invest and stock broking giant Zerodha are among the prospective backers that have held conversations with Bank of Baroda, which has agreed to sell a significant stake in the subsidiary, the people said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are private. Bank of Baroda, which owns more than a 98% stake in Nainital Bank, has been looking to divest its stake in Nainital Bank, which operates in five Indian states and has over 140 branches, for over a year at the direction of the regulator.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Users can now log workouts and food intake directly on smartwatches running Google's Wear OS.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the company is adjusting Unreal Engine pricing for non-gaming developers in fields like film, TV and automotive. However, it won’t affect game developers.
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Our early impressions of the Pixel Watch 2 and its updated health-tracking features.
Uber is expanding its peer-to-peer package delivery service, Uber Connect. Now customers who don't want to schlep a package to the post office can request an Uber courier to do it for them with the new "Return a Package" feature. Uber couriers can pick up five packages at a time to be delivered at your local post office, UPS or FedEx, according to Uber.
