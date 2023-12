VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-64 westbound. Troopers are currently on the scene.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash.

At this time, the crash is not affecting traffic.

