TIMBERVILLE — A man was shot during a training accident Saturday in Timberville, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident took place at 10 a.m. inside an unnamed business in the 160 block of Shenandoah Avenue, a press release said.

When deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrived at the business, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Virginia State Police said it appears two men were working through a training scenario when one of them discharged what he mistakenly thought was a training pistol, according to the release.

No charges have been placed but the investigation remains ongoing, including consulting with the Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, state police said.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: VSP: Man shot in training incident in Rockingham County