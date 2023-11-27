STAUNTON — One person is dead following a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said a vehicle that was northbound on I-81 ran off the interstate behind a guardrail near mile marker 228. The vehicle continued down an embankment and into some trees.

Virginia State Police confirmed there was one fatality. A second victim was taken to the hospital.

As of 5 p.m., authorities were still trying to notify next-of-kin, according to Corinne Geller, the public relations director for Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: VSP: One dead in Augusta County crash on Interstate 81