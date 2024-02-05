VSP: One person dead in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY — One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

Little information concerning the crash was available Monday morning.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash that took place along Little Calf Pasture Highway, police said in a short press release.

One person was killed.

The News Leader will update this article when more information is released.

