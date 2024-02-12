VSP: 'Operation DISSrupt' underway for next 2 days on Interstate 81

STAUNTON — If you're a motorist traveling along Interstate 81 the next couple of days, odds are you'll notice an increased presence by Virginia State Police as "Operation DISSrupt" gets underway across the commonwealth.

The operation will cover the entire 325 miles of I-81, according to state police. It will run Monday and Tuesday, and will focus on distracted drivers, impaired driving, speed compliance and seat belt safety.

In 2023, preliminary data shows that 839 people died in traffic crashes in Virginia, with more than half of those fatalities being speed-related. There were 50 fatalities reported on the state's roadways during the month of January, Virginia State Police said.

"The goal for this initiative is to have two days on Interstate 81 in Virginia where there's no fatalities," said Sgt. S. Gregory of Virginia State Police Division 3, Area 17 in Staunton.

Operation DISSrupt will target the previously mentioned four key causes of crashes that produce fatalities or serious injury, including motorists using cell phones. "Virginia has a 'Hands-Free' law that prohibits a driver from holding a handheld personal communications device while driving. GPS and making phone calls are still legal, as long as the device is mounted and/or not in your hands," a press release said.

State police said besides the goal of zero fatalities on I-81 during the two-day operation, the agency hopes to reduce crashes overall in Virginia by 10% in 2024.

“We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISSrupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations. “Initiatives like ‘DISSrupt’ are about getting Virginians back to the basics about traffic safety: making sure they are driving sober, driving safely, buckled up, and focused on the task ahead.”

In October, Virginia State Police conducted Operation DISSrupt on 299 miles of Interstate 64. Police cited 200 drivers for reckless driving, 362 for speeding, 75 for violating Virginia’s “Hands Free” law and 48 drivers and passengers for seat belt violations, according to Virginia State Police. Five drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (DUI/DUID). During the enforcement effort, there were no fatal traffic crashes along I-64.

