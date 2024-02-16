VSP: Surry County man dies in motorcycle crash after pursuit

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Surry County man died Thursday after his motorcycle crashed on Rolfe Highway following a pursuit involving the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police said.

Sussex County deputies observed a motorcyclist driving with no registration, and as a deputy tried to pull over the rider of the 2014 Aprilia motorcycle, the man, identified as James Charles Farey, drove away at a high-rate of speed, State Police said.

As he rode away, Farey, 45, lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road and struck a ditch, causing the motorcycle and the man to become airborne, landing inside a wooded area, State Police said.

Farey, of Eberton, a few miles south of the town of Surry, died upon impact, State Police said.

State Police, who were contacted around 6:07 p.m., continue to investigate the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.