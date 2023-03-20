VSP: Trooper assaulted on I-81, Harrisonburg man charged with attempted murder

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a state trooper was attacked by a man Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81, according to a press release.

The incident took place at mile marker 242 shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police said the trooper was positioned in an emergency crossover lane when a car pulled into the same spot. A woman approached the trooper and said she'd been assaulted by her passenger. As she spoke to the trooper, 31-year-old Alberto Bravo Jr., of Harrisonburg, allegedly got out of her vehicle with a firearm and reportedly assaulted the woman.

When the trooper attempted to intervene, police said Bravo attacked the trooper and a struggle ensued, the press release said. Bravo was eventually taken into custody.

Police said there were three young juveniles in the woman's car at the time of the incident. None were injured.

The trooper was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg for treatment of minor injuries.

Bravo is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and brandishing a firearm, all felonies. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, according to the release.

Bravo is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

