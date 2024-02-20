VSP: Two-vehicle crash results in one death, charges pending

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday night.

According to officials, state police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 19 at approximately 5:57 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-664 near South Military Highway in the Bowers Hill area.

Police said that a 2000 grey Toyota Solara, driven by 19-year-old Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard, and a 2008 red Pontiac Vibe, driven by 18-year-old Elvis Cruz, were traveling southbound when their vehicles made contact.

The contact caused both drivers to lose control of their vehicles, both running off the roadway and striking the guardrail and causing the Pontiac to overturn, police said.

Cruz was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Leonard died upon impact.

The incident is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

Police are encouraging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash to contact State police at 804-750-8788 or via email at question@vsp.virginia.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.