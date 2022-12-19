VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) as an attractive investment with its 7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

VSTECS Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

pe

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like VSTECS Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 28% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 128% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.8% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.5%, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it odd that VSTECS Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From VSTECS Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of VSTECS Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for VSTECS Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

