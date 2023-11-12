ETTRICK — Virginia State University is on lockdown after a university police officer was shot and critically wounded while investigating a disturbance near campus early Sunday.

Chesterfield and VSU Police said the incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street. The unidentified officer was shot when he was attempting to break up an altercation.

According to police reports, the suspect ran off campus before firing the shots back toward the officer.

VSU spokesperson Gwen Williams Dandridge said in an email that the officer was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

The campus was placed under lockdown as a precautionwhile the investigation continues, Dandridge said.

Anyone who may information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information can also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: VSU police officer shot in campus altercation, in critical condition