VSU president promises to use 'every available resource' to catch police officer's shooter

ETTRICK – As a Virginia State University police officer continues to recover from being shot Sunday trying to break up a disturbance that started on campus, the school’s president and Virginia’s governor are the latest to react to the incident.

In an online letter to the VSU community Sunday night, Dr. Makola Abdullah called Officer Bruce Foster’s shooting “a cowardly and senseless act” and promised to use “every available resource” to catch those responsible. Through a spokesperson, Gov. Glenn Youngkin condemned the “horrific and senseless attack” on Foster, and said his office was coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement on the investigation.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County – the lead investigators on the case – said Monday morning there were no updates.

Officer Bruce Foster

Foster, a 39-year-old officer with five years' experience on the VSU force, was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday as he tried to diffuse a group dispute in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street just off the campus’ western border. Authorities said Foster was on patrol in the area and heard the commotion. As he was speaking with someone in the group, another person shot him.

The shooting suspect remains on the run.

Foster was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. In the Sunday night letter, Abdullah said Foster’s condition had improved from critical to stable. VSU police chief David Bragg told The Progress-Index after an on-campus news conference that he had been able to speak with Foster, whom he called a “lovable guy” with a spotless service record.

Bragg said Foster is the first VSU police officer in department history to be shot in the line of duty.

Abdullah wrote in his letter that the VSU community continues “to pray fervently” for Foster and his family, which includes his wife, four children and his parents.

“I want to thank our Police Chief David Bragg, our entire VSU Police Department, and all law enforcement officers for their due diligence as we work collaboratively to investigate the shooting of Officer Foster,” the president said in his message. “We will utilize every available resource to find those responsible for this cowardly and senseless act and bring them to justice.”

Abdullah also said the administration will meet with VSU’s Student Government Association Monday afternoon in Foster Hall to go over the incident.

Counselors were dispatched across campus to meet with students emotionally affected by the incident. Classes continued as scheduled Monday, but a university spokesperson said Sunday that students could be excused from classes if they were still feeling uneasy.

“We recognize that this has been a trying weekend and semester for our Trojans,” Abdullah wrote. “We want you to know that we understand and support you.”

For the remainder of the fall semester, Abdullah said, police departments from neighboring jurisdictions – Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg, and the Virginia State Police – will assist with campus patrols.

“Trojans, we are doing everything we can to keep our campus safe,” he wrote. “We need your help. Help us to ensure that we are not inviting anyone into our 'home’ who may mean us harm. If you see something, say something.”

In his statement, Youngkin said he and his wife, Suzanne, were “praying for the full recovery of Officer Foster.”

“Our men and women that serve to protect our communities and universities selflessly put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis,” the governor said. “In the wake of this horrific and senseless attack on an officer, my administration is coordinating with VSU police, Virginia State Police, and the appropriate federal, state and local entities.”

Sunday morning’s shooting is the third act of gunplay within an almost six-week period at the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities, also called HBCUs.

On Oct. 3, five students at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, were injured in a mass shooting allegedly carried out by two individuals not affiliated with the school. Four days later, two people were shot following homecoming festivities at Bowie State University, located in the Maryland suburbs of Washington. In the Bowie State shooting, neither the victims nor the suspects had ties to the university.

VSU said Sunday none of the people involved in Foster’s shooting were university-affiliated.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia officials react to shooting of VSU police officer