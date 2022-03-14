VSU student death investigation: Chesterfield Police release ID, say no signs of foul play

This Google map shows the proximity of University Apartments at Ettrick to the Virginia State University campus. The complex is located across the train tracks from the university and is accessible by car on Hickory or Woodpecker roads.

ETTRICK — Chesterfield Police have released the name of the Virginia State University student who was found dead over the weekend at an apartment complex here.

Anisa M. Sistare, 21, of the 5100 block of Hopkins Road in Chesterfield, was discovered around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the University Apartments at Ettrick off Woodpecker Road. VSU Campus Police discovered her body in one of the apartments and notified Chesterfield authorities.

A police spokesperson said Monday there did not appear to be any evidence of foul play or other factors that could have led to Sistare's death. There also were no signs of trauma on her.

Police are waiting on an autopsy from the state medical examiner in Richmond to determine the exact cause of death.

University Apartments at Ettrick is not owned by Virginia State University, but its residents are mostly VSU students. The complex is located across the railroad tracks from the VSU campus.

An investigation into Sistare's death continues, the spokesperson said. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

