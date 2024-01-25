VSU students explore questions about representation as they prepare for the 2024 debate

PETERSBURG—Dr. Wesley Bellamy’s political science class wrestled with a question he posed: What would Hiram Revels, the first African American U.S. Senator elected in 1870, think of Black voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election?

The question elicited animated responses from the students in the Wednesday afternoon Seminar in Black Politics Wednesday. Their answers were steeped in philosophy, history, and a sharp understanding of current events.

One student offered that Revels would be surprised to learn that all Black people are able to vote. And then, another said, Revels might be disappointed that not all Black people were using their right to vote. Bellamy followed up with a homework assignment: To explore how historic Black figures in American politics might interpret voter turnout in the coming presidential election.

Wesley Bellamy, VSU professor and former Vice Mayor of Charlottesville

The class discussion that afternoon was part of an effort to tie the 2024 presidential debate, scheduled to take place Oct. 1 at Virginia State University, into curriculum amid what is anticipated to be a hotly contested election year. Bellamy said his goal, during the election year, is to equip his students with data and historic context regarding the importance of the Black vote ahead of the debate, which will take place on their campus.

“It’s really important for us to have these discussions about the historical Black vote, being at an HBCU, also discussions about what politics means today,” Bellamy said after class dismissed. “And then, just what it means for us to have an event like the general election debate at our institution.”

Professor Wesley Bellamy talks with students during his Seminar on Black Politics class Wednesday afternoon.

Debate prep starts in the classroom

The presidential debate is slated to take place roughly half a mile from where Bellamy’s students sat, in the university’s Multipurpose Center. It will be the first time a historically Black college or university [HBCU] has hosted a presidential debate, and the event has been at the forefront of the minds of students and faculty for the last three months.

The 6,000-seat VSU Multi-Purpose Center will host the second presidential debate of 2024. It will be held Oct. 1.

VSU said in a statement in November that the debate “will leave a lasting impact on the campus community, the university’s reputation and our nation as a whole.” Spokespersons for the university have also said that students will play a key role in the democratic process.

Gwen Williams Dandridge, assistant vice president for communications at VSU, said volunteer opportunities for debate preparation will be made available, and that debate-related forums will take place closer to October. She also said the university is exploring partnerships with other higher ed institutions.

And in the classroom, Bellamy said he hopes to impart the importance of taking part in this once in a lifetime opportunity onto his students – that they could meet the presidential candidates as well as local elected officials and their staffs.

“That is of the utmost importance, making sure my students take full advantage of everything that will be transpiring here,” he said. “It’s a full display of the electoral process and where we are now.”

Students seek representation

Jada Wells, a senior in Bellamy’s class, plans to graduate in May, months before the debate is scheduled to take place. She said she intends to come back for the event, even though she plans to attend grad school out of state. Wells said her ideal presidential candidate is someone who truly represents her, as a Black woman.

“Someone who is going to do better for the Black communities. I know that starts with the state and local government but someone who advocates for Black individuals like myself on a healthcare aspect, education aspect, and overall, a female aspect,” she said.

Classroom discussions about the coming debate have helped her to explore the importance of all elections, down ballot as well as presidential, Wells said. And taking part in Bellamy’s class has helped her to learn how to educate her peers about the importance of debates in the democratic process.

“That’s what we’re trying to build,” Bellamy said. “Good students, good leaders, ethical people with integrity… those are the people who I’m hoping are going to be our elected officials and leaders of tomorrow.”

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: VSU students explore the importance of debates and voting