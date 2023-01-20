Vt. man indicted on 4 counts of murder in connection with Concord couple murders

Jan. 20—Logan Clegg, the man charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail last April, has been indicted on four counts of second-degree murder and other charges, authorities announced Friday.

Clegg, 26, was indicted by a Merrimack County Superior Court grand jury "for knowingly causing the death of Stephen Reid by shooting him with a gun" and an alternate count "for recklessly causing the death of Stephen Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him with a gun," according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Clegg also was indicted "for knowingly causing the death of Djeswende Reid by shooting her with a gun" and an alternate count "for recklessly causing the death of Djeswende Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting her with a gun."

In addition, he was indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence, for moving and concealing the couple's bodies and for burning his tent and campsite after their deaths.

He also faces a felony indictment for "possessing or having under his control a pistol, revolver, or other firearm after being convicted of a felony against the person or property of another."

Clegg, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictments at 10 a.m., Jan. 30, in Merrimack County Superior Court.