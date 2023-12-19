Some VT rivers reached their top five highest water level with Monday's rainfall event

Now that the rains have subsided, Vermonters are taking stock of what damage Monday's rain and snow melt left behind.

At least one river, the Winooski at Essex Junction, had yet to crest as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. The river was still listed at major flood stage at 21 feet, which is 9 feet above where the banks typically overflow. For the rest of the state, the rivers were still swollen but seemed to be shrinking slowly.

Cooler temperatures were expected to turn Tuesday's precipitation into a light snow, rather than rain.

Which areas of Vermont saw the greatest impact?

Rain Totals

According to weather reports collected by the National Weather Service as of 7:25 p.m. Monday, these areas received two or more inches of rain.

Johnson - 3.32 inches

Quechee - 2.88 inches

Springfield Airport - 2.86 inches

Waitsfield - 2.8 inches

Middlebury - 2.55 inches

Addison - 2.46 inches

Milton - 2.45 inches

Worcester - 2.4 inches

Burlington Airport - 2.35 inches

Jericho - 2.34 inches

South Burlington - 2.24 inches

Shelburne - 2.24 inches

Montpelier Airport - 2.21 inches

Barnet - 2.2 inches

Barre - 2.2 inches

Montpelier - 2.18 inches

Grand Isle - 2.16 inches

Bridgewater - 2.12 inches

Warren - 2.07 inches

Hartland - 2.07 inches

Colchester - 2.04 inches

Ludlow - 2.03 inches

Road closure signs and cones block off the intersection of Old Creamery and Sunset Hill roads in Williston due to high waters washing out the soil beneath the pavement on Dec. 18, 2023.

How high were VT rivers compared to other major flooding events?

The U.S. Geological Survey provides information on peak river levels from a current event compared to the five highest flooding events in recorded history.

At 21.28 feet so far, the Winooski River at Essex Junction had exceeded the March 1977 event that hit 19.06 feet, ensuring this event would make the top five, but four rain events were still higher. In 1981, 2011 and 2018, the river rose to the low 22-feet range, whereas the flooding in July was the highest at 23.28 feet.

The Winooski River at Montpelier peaked at 16.15 feet Monday, which is lower than the five highest recorded levels from 1915 (16.6 feet), 1973 (17.55 feet), 2011 (19.05 feet), July 2023 (21.21 feet) and 1927 (27.10 feet).

The Mad River at Moretown peaked at 13.02 feet during this event and managed to exceed the July 2023 event which reached 9.63 feet. However, it was still lower than events from 1927, 1936, 1981 and 2011, which ranged from 14.45 feet to the highest of 19.40 feet from 1927.

The Lamoille River at Johnson peaked overnight at 17.58 feet, making it the third highest level recorded. July 2023 was highest at 21.01 feet, and the second highest was August 1995 at 19.88 feet. Monday's event beat out high levels from 1973, 2019 and 2011, which ranged between 16.97 feet and 17.33 feet.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont rain totals and river crest totals from December storm