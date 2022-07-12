Vt. woman charged with stealing construction van

Jul. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A Vermont woman charged with stealing a contractor's work van Friday was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail Monday in Newburyport District Court

Renee C. Robert, 20, of Calais was arraigned on a larceny of a motor vehicle charge after police say she stole a van parked on Water Street. She then drove to Salisbury where she broke into a car parked at Crossroads Plaza, police said.

Robert is due back in court Aug. 11 for a pretrial hearing. Should she post bail, Judge Peter Doyle ordered her to have no contact with the van's owner and any witnesses.

Salisbury police charged her with receiving stolen property of more than $1,200, breaking and entering of a vehicle for a felony, attempting to commit a crime (two counts), using a motor vehicle without authority and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Police responded to Water Street on Friday about 4:35 p.m., moments after a white GMC van was reported stolen by its owner.

The owner, a contractor working at a house there, said he left the keys in the ignition as he worked on the property. At the time of the theft, he was using a tile saw but could tell someone had started his van.

The owner managed to see Robert get in the van and drive down Water Street.

"He stated he only got a brief view of the suspect but thought the suspect was wearing a tan long sleeved shirt," Newburyport police Officer Joshua Tierney wrote in his report.

While Tierney drove the van owner to the police station to fill out a theft report, he heard over the radio that Salisbury police and state police had arrested Robert on Route 110 near Route 1.

Tierney drove the van owner to where Robert was arrested and identified Robert by her clothing. Tierney also spoke to a witness who saw Robert get out of the van and then break into a car parked at Crossroads Plaza.

"(The witness) verbally confronted Ms. Robert, who then ran back to the van, and fled eastbound operating the van on Route 110, as (the witness) followed in his vehicle," Tierney wrote in his report, adding that the witness called 911 while driving.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.