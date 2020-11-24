VTA's BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension: Design-Build Industry Engagement Begins for Stations Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has released a Request for Industry Feedback (RFIF) to gather information and gauge interest from the architects, engineers, contractors and subcontractors for the contract package that includes design and construction of the three underground stations that are part of VTA's BART Silicon Valley Phase II Project.

The Stations contract is the third of four contract packages for VTA's BART Silicon Valley Phase II Project, with RFIFs for both the systems and tunnel & trackwork packages previously released. A fourth contract, for the street-level Santa Clara Station and Newhall Yard, will be released in mid-2021.

VTA's BART Silicon Valley Phase II Project will extend BART service from north San Jose into Downtown San Jose and terminate in Santa Clara adjacent to the Santa Clara Caltrain Station. This mega transit project has already catalyzed economic development in the heart of Silicon Valley and will bring frequent and reliable rail service to over 1.9 million residents of Santa Clara County.

VTA encourages certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) seeking construction, purchasing and professional services contracts to register to become a vendor with VTA. For those businesses potentially eligible and not yet certified, VTA can assist with certification when needed. VTA's Business Diversity Programs include the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program for federally funded projects, the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Program for state funded projects and the Minority, Women, Disabled Veterans and LGBT Business Enterprise Programs for locally funded projects.

VTA is eager to receive industry feedback on this innovative infrastructure project, the largest in Santa Clara County history.

To register to become a vendor with VTA, receive information about upcoming solicitations and more, visit https://www.vta.org/business-center

Learn more about VTA's BART Silicon Valley Phase II Project at https://www.vta.org/projects/bart-sv/phase-ii

