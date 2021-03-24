VTech’s latest instant camera for kids prints photos for only a penny

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·2 min read

Digital cameras for kids have been around for a while, but instant cameras for the young’uns that print the photo on the spot — not so much. The adult models available have always been a bit chunky for small hands and too delicate for something likely to be dropped. But the biggest stopping block? Cost. After all, kids are going to be taking a lot of stupid pictures with their new toy, and you don’t need to pay $0.75 a pop for photos of their feet or your dog’s butt. VTech’s new instant camera removes that last pain point by driving the cost of each photo down to a mere penny, so your kids can snap as many pics of inside their nose as they want.

The KidiZoom PrintCam comes in blue, and is about six inches across and two inches thick. So it’s not exactly tiny and pocketable, but it will be easy to hold for its target audience of kids four and up, especially with its thick right-handed grip. Taking a picture is easy enough: just line up the shot and hit the shutter, and a picture will be printed onto thermal paper within 30 seconds or so. The lens even flips up for selfies, and the camera is packed with filters and frames for embellishing images. Digital copies can be transferred to a computer via USB for archival purposes.

KidiZoom PrintCam
KidiZoom PrintCam

With such a rock-bottom cost, the big question is: Are the photos any good? Well, they’re black and white and somewhat grainy. But in terms of fidelity they’re not bad, with plenty of detail. Not quite Polaroid perfect, but eons above the ones you’d get with a Game Boy Camera twenty years ago. But let’s be honest, this isn’t meant for archival purposes, it’s a toy. Your kids will enjoy snapping pictures and putting them up everywhere, or maybe handing them out to relatives the next time your extended family gets together. The camera will cost $75, which might seem a tad high but again, each picture is only a penny, so your ongoing costs are (hopefully) negligible. The camera and its photo paper will be out in the summer.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix's animated film 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' arrives April 30th

    Netflix has announced that "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" animated film from Into the Spider-Verse's Lord & Miller will arrive on April 30th.

  • Sega's adorable Astro City Mini arcade is coming to the US

    If you've been patiently waiting for a chance to buy Sega's Astro City Mini, you'll have a small window of opportunity to grab one on March 26th.

  • MyZone’s hybrid fitness tracker breaks free of the chest strap

    MyZone has announced an upgraded heart-rate tracker that doesn’t have to wrap around your torso to track your workouts and activity. The MZ-Switch is apparently the first device in the world that monitors both PPG (photoplethysmography) and ECG (electrocardiography) readings for more accurate activity monitoring with less “blind spots”.

  • 'Final Fantasy XI' reboot for mobile has been canceled

    The Final Fantasy XI reboot that Square Enix was developing with Nexon, a South Korean-Japanese publisher focusing on online games for PC and mobile, has officially been canceled.

  • SXSW in VR just made me miss the real world even more

    SXSW 2021 was surprisingly lonely in VR -- it just made me miss the real show even more.

  • Smart's airless bike tires use NASA tech to defeat punctures

    NASA-approved startup Smart is using the space agency's smart memory alloy tech in its Metl bike tires.

  • Movies Anywhere is now available on Samsung TVs

    You can download the software on any Samsung smart TV released between 2017 and 2021.

  • Regal Cinemas strikes Warner Bros. deal to show 2021 movies alongside HBO Max

    Regal cinemas has announced that it will re-open US theaters on April 2nd with the release of Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong.

  • 'Auto Chess' is coming to PS5 with haptic feedback

    'Auto Chess' is coming to the PS5 on March 30th, and soon it's adding a Training Camp to assist new players.

  • Daymak says it's making the world's fastest three-wheeled EV

    It's crowdfunding the $149,000 Spiritus Ultimate.

  • The Morning After: The verdict on the OnePlus 9 Pro

    And the big absence of movie theaters this last year.

  • Queen’s Tenth Great-Grandchild Born on the Bathroom Floor

    Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild was born Sunday—on the bathroom floor.Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, the former England rugby player Mike, had not been planning a home birth but were unable to make it in time to hospital when the baby, a boy who is 22nd in line to the throne, arrived with a minimum of pomp and circumstance.The unusually informal circumstances of the latest royal birth were disclosed by Mike Tindall on the sports podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.Mike said that after watching rugby matches all weekend: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”As his co-hosts showered him with congratulations, Tindall said he was feeling “brilliant” after the birth at 6pm on Sunday night.At the time the podcast was recorded, the couple had not chosen a name, with Tindall saying: “We always struggle with that, we have never picked one before they arrive.” However a spokesperson for the couple subsequently said Wednesday: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.” The baby’s second name is a tribute to Prince Philip who is due to turn 100 in June. He will have no title as Princess Anne’s children were not given “HRH” styling at her request to enable them to lead more normal lives.A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow.”Asked if the baby was “bonny” Tindall said he weighed 8lbs 4oz and arrived “very quickly.”“We didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said.Asked if he was hands-on at the birth, Tindall revealed that a friend of Zara’s who had been present at the birth of the couple’s previous children was on hand again.“She was there and recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time, so yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”Tindall added, “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, and got there just as we’d assumed the position. The second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!”Mike said: “As every man would say, she was a warrior, they always are, we can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through in childbirth. She was back up, we went for a walk this morning with him and it’s all good.”Tindall said he cut the cord: “I was literally like, ‘Snip. Snip-snip. I got a boy, I’m out of here.’Tindall added: “The best thing about being at home was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, skin on skin, [we went] straight downstairs, TV room, golf on, and I’m like, ‘This is what you and me are doing.’”He said he also watched a vintage rugby game from 1996 with his newborn son.“The training has begun already, twelve hours in,” his co-host joked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Italian authorities raid vaccine factory amid false fears AstraZeneca doses being hidden for UK

    Italian authorities raided a vaccine factory amid fear 29m AstraZeneca jabs meant for developing countries were hidden supplies meant for the UK. The raid meant AstraZeneca fell victim to more vaccine disinformation after the British-Swedish company was falsely accused of hiding the doses. The erroneous report spread like wildfire across European media because Brussels is threatening the UK with an export ban on millions of AstraZeneca doses from its Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. News reports in Italy said that a European Commission investigation and a raid by Italian authorities had exposed the British-bound shipment at the Catalent plant in Anagni. But The Telegraph understands that the 29 million doses at the “fill and finish” plant in Lazio, the region that includes Rome, were due to be sent to European and developing countries under the COVAX programme. British sources said they were not expecting any shipment from Italy, while EU officials confirmed that many of the doses were destined for poorer nations. Italian media reports said raids were carried out at the plant after an EU commissioner raised his concerns about the plant. They cited EU sources accusing AstraZeneca of plotting to supply Britain before EU countries, despite the company having fallen far short of its promised deliveries to the bloc.

  • Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

    Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income. The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. Francis has often insisted that he does not want to fire people.

  • Owner of dog that attacked Freddie the Seal not responsible for act of 'deliberate cruelty', says RSPCA

    The owner of the dog that attacked Freddie is not responsible for an act of "deliberate cruelty", the RSPCA has said. Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC, 49, owns the Patterdale terrier which mauled the seal near Hammersmith Bridge on Sunday. Freddie was euthanised at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital after marine and orthopedic concluded the prognosis was "extremely poor". The seal had won the hearts of Londoners on their daily walks during the current lockdown thanks to his crowd-pleasing performances on the Thames. The RSPCA confirmed on Wednesday that it would not be taking the case any further, amid an ongoing police investigation. "We are deeply saddened by what happened to Freddie and this highlights why it is important to keep dogs on leads around wild animals," the charity said. "We investigate animal welfare offences. Dog attacks on animals would become an animal welfare offence if it was done deliberately. "If no offences have been committed under the Animal Welfare Act we are unable to take incidents further. Offences involving dogs out of control are investigated by the police. "In this instance, we spoke to the owner and as this was not a case of deliberate cruelty, it is not an offence we would investigate."

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'never wanted to get divorced' from the father of her children, Chris Martin

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin divorced in 2016 and have two children together: Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

  • A huge container ship accidentally blocked the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important shipping lanes

    Ever Given, a nearly 200-foot-wide and 1,300-foot-long cargo ship, has caused a logjam in the canal, which connects Europe to Asia.

  • A 27 year-old man who thought he was an only child recently discovered he's the second oldest of 31 kids

    "I have essentially been on FaceTime 10 hours a day for 4 days straight getting to know as many... as possible," Andy Torrey told In the Know.

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.