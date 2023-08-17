VTrans to conduct aerial survey on Burlington-Winooski bridge, looking ahead towards future bridge construction
VTrans to conduct aerial survey on Burlington-Winooski bridge, looking ahead towards future bridge construction
VTrans to conduct aerial survey on Burlington-Winooski bridge, looking ahead towards future bridge construction
More than half of researchers who use Twitter report they’ve reduced the amount of time they spend there or have left altogether, according to a survey of thousands of scientists conducted by Nature.
A recent member survey by Consumer Reports rates customer satisfaction at major tire retailers.
The IPO market is seeking stability going into 2024, John Chirico said.
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
"This is when an injector needs to start saying 'I really don't think you need more.'"
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
Walmart has been on the hunt for new profit drivers.
Solo Stove's latest pizza oven is a gas-only model that's more affordable than its previous multi-fuel option.
Now is the perfect time to save on dresses, jeans, sweaters and more Nordstrom Rack's best sellers. Prices start at just $18.
iSeeCars analyzed 10.8 million used-car transactions to declare $20K late-model used cars nearly extinct. Ready to be bummed out?
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Growing appetite for weight loss drugs helps trigger an increase in Cardinal Health's revenue forecast.
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
Shop it in nine colors.
The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time.
General Motors is leading a $60 million Series B round into Mitra Chem, a battery materials startup promising to help build more affordable and accessible EV batteries for future GM vehicles. GM's latest investment is in line with its commitment to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain. GM is also working with startup SolidEnergy Systems to build a high-capacity, pre-production lithium-ion battery, and with South Korea's Posco Chemical to build a $400 million battery materials facility in Canada.
Here’s a list of the best soundbars you can buy as chosen by Engadget editors, plus tips on what to look for while shopping.