VTS Named to 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List by Great Place to Work® For Second Year in a Row

VTS – the commercial real estate industry’s (CRE) leading leasing, marketing, asset management, and tenant experience platform – today announced that Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored the company as one of this year’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York for the second year in a row, coming in at 23rd place. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means that VTS is one of the best companies to work for that is headquartered in New York.

This year’s Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 92% of VTS’ employees said VTS is a great place to work. This number is 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

“VTS is incredibly proud to be honored by Fortune as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in New York for the second year in a row,” said VTS CEO Nick Romito. “The success of our company is grounded in our commitment to put our employees first and to create a work environment that enables professional growth and serves as a space that fosters creativity, inclusiveness, and transparency. We look forward to continuing to be a best-in-class workplace in the years to come.”

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

In addition to being honored as a Best Workplace in New York in 2022 and 2021, VTS has also been recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials and named to Built In’s Best Places to Work 2021, the Forbes Cloud 100, and Glassdoor’s Highest Rated Cloud Companies List. VTS continues to experience rapid growth and is actively hiring throughout the organization.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry's leading technology platform that transforms how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry's leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party data source in the industry and delivers data insights and solutions for everyone in commercial real estate to fuel their investment and asset strategy, leasing and marketing automation, property operations, and tenant experience.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Lease, VTS Rise, VTS Data, and VTS Market, every business stakeholder in commercial real estate is given the real-time market information and executional capabilities to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform globally. VTS' user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals and industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, BXP, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

