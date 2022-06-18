Vueling joins forces with BitPay and UATP to accept cryptocurrencies as an alternative method of payment

Vueling, an airline which forms part of IAG (International Airlines Group), and BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, have reached an agreement allowing the airline’s customers to make payments through this digital means of exchange.

To offer this service, the airline will use UATP’s technology, the global payment network for the airline industry, which allows a fast integration process. Thanks to this alliance, Vueling will become the first low-cost airline in Europe to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method. This service will be available at the beginning of 2023 at www.vueling.com, and for individuals only.

Ticket prices will be displayed in Euros and customers will be able to pay for their flight from more than 100 wallets and choose between 13 different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

Paying with cryptocurrencies is a push transaction, meaning the user sends the exact amount, rather than a withdrawal like traditional credit or debit cards, eliminating transaction fraud and phishing.

Jesús Monzó, Manager of Distribution Strategy and Alliances at Vueling says:

“With this agreement, Vueling once again reaffirms its position as a digital airline. We are very pleased to have found in BitPay the best partner to offer our customers the possibility of making transactions with cryptocurrencies with the greatest security and reliability”.

Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay says:

“Vueling recognizes the potential of cryptocurrencies to transform the airline industry, making payments faster, more secure and less expensive on a global scale. Our goal at BitPay is to make the acceptance of cryptocurrencies a seamless process and increase its adoption, as we believe that cryptocurrencies are the future of payments.”

“Offering cryptocurrency as a form of payment to the buying public is a must in this digital-age of payments. UATP and BitPay partnered to bring this option to the airline industry and is fulfilling the rising demand of Vueling’s customers to pay with cryptocurrency,” stated Rachel Morowitz, SVP Partner Processing, UATP. “It’s an exciting time in payments, and we look forward to watching this partnership, and Vueling’s use of cryptocurrencies accelerate quickly.”