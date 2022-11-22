Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) an Attractive Investment?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is a construction aggregates producer and supplier. On November 18, 2022, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) stock closed at $178.89 per share. One-month return of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was 14.73%, and its shares lost 9.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has a market capitalization of $23.776 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) produces construction aggregates, asphalt mix, concrete, and cement. Strong pricing growth offset cost inflation in Q3, and management expressed optimism that it can achieve additional price increases given healthy demand trends."

