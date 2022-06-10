Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 8.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Vulcan Steel's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vulcan Steel is:

64% = NZ$90m ÷ NZ$140m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.64.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Vulcan Steel's Earnings Growth And 64% ROE

First thing first, we like that Vulcan Steel has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Vulcan Steel's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Vulcan Steel's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vulcan Steel is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vulcan Steel Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vulcan Steel has a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Vulcan Steel is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 73% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Vulcan Steel's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

