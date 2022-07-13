Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Shares Could Be 29% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method.

Is Vulcan Steel fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)

NZ$59.0m

NZ$54.5m

NZ$51.9m

NZ$50.5m

NZ$49.8m

NZ$49.6m

NZ$49.7m

NZ$50.0m

NZ$50.6m

NZ$51.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -11.63%

Est @ -7.59%

Est @ -4.77%

Est @ -2.79%

Est @ -1.4%

Est @ -0.43%

Est @ 0.25%

Est @ 0.72%

Est @ 1.05%

Est @ 1.29%

Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%

NZ$55.2

NZ$47.7

NZ$42.5

NZ$38.7

NZ$35.7

NZ$33.2

NZ$31.2

NZ$29.4

NZ$27.8

NZ$26.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$367m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$51m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.9%– 1.8%) = NZ$1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.0b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= NZ$530m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$897m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$8.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vulcan Steel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.192. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Vulcan Steel, there are three additional aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Vulcan Steel (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does VSL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

