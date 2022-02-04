Vulcan Steel Limited's (ASX:VSL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 80% Above Its Share Price

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Vulcan Steel fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)

NZ$100.7m

NZ$109.8m

NZ$120.3m

NZ$127.5m

NZ$133.5m

NZ$138.7m

NZ$143.2m

NZ$147.3m

NZ$151.1m

NZ$154.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 5.97%

Est @ 4.74%

Est @ 3.87%

Est @ 3.27%

Est @ 2.85%

Est @ 2.55%

Est @ 2.34%

Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1%

NZ$94.0

NZ$95.7

NZ$98.0

NZ$96.9

NZ$94.8

NZ$91.9

NZ$88.7

NZ$85.1

NZ$81.5

NZ$77.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$904m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$155m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.1%– 1.9%) = NZ$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$3.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= NZ$1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$2.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$9.5, the company appears quite good value at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vulcan Steel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.194. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Vulcan Steel, we've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Vulcan Steel that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does VSL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

