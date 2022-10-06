A vulnerable man disappeared in Kennewick 2 days ago. Police ask for help finding him

Police are looking for help finding a 31-year-old Tri-Cities man who disappeared two days ago in Kennewick.

Bradlee Anastasiou was last seen near the Columbia Park east boat launch at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Kennewick police said in a release.

Anastasiou is considered a vulnerable adult, police said.

He is 6-foot-2, about 200 pounds and was wearing glasses, a striped shirt, black basketball shorts, green shoes and a backpack.

Kennewick officers have been searching for Anastasiou, but haven’t been able to find him.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen him or with information on his whereabouts to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case no. 22-075884.

Anonymous tips can be made at www.kpdtips.com.