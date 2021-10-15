Vulnerable U.S. homeowners face uncertainty as mortgage forbearance ends

FILE PHOTO: A real estate sign advertising a home "Under Contract" is pictured in Vienna, Virginia
Jonnelle Marte and Katanga Johnson
·5 min read

By Jonnelle Marte and Katanga Johnson

(Reuters) - Close to half a million low-income homeowners in the United States, many of them minorities, are nearing the end of mortgage forbearance plans that allowed them to halt loan payments during the pandemic, presenting a test for the mortgage service firms tasked with helping struggling borrowers move onto payment plans they can afford.

The number of borrowers exiting the plans is expected to surge over coming weeks as people who signed up early on in the pandemic reach the 18-month limit for forbearance. While close to 80% of homeowners who entered programs at some point in the pandemic have since exited them, the remaining 20% tend to live in areas with higher shares of minorities, or have lower credit scores and lower incomes, research shows.

Their missed payments could add up to a "forbearance overhang" of more than $15 billion in postponed mortgage payments, or about $14,200 per person, according to Brookings Institution research.

"When coupled with unemployment insurance expiring and other things happening at the same time, it’s not clear that these folks will have an easy time coming out of this," said Amit Seru, a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Many borrowers will be able to push missed payments to the end of their loans, and others will be able to capitalize on a hot housing market to refinance or even sell their homes. Homeowners facing hardships who signed up for forbearance in later months may still be eligible for additional extensions.

RACIAL GAPS WORSENED

The pandemic worsened racial disparities among homeowners. Black and Hispanic homeowners, disproportionately affected by pandemic-related job losses, were 30% more likely to fall behind on mortgages than the average borrower in the early months of the crisis, between April and November of 2020, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Some 7.6 million borrowers have been in forbearance at some point during the pandemic, representing about 15% of all mortgage holders, and about 1.25 million borrowers were still in forbearance plans in mid-October, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider.

It estimates that about 850,000 homeowners who participated in forbearance were in plans set to expire by the end of this year, including those who already exhausted their options. Roughly half of those homeowners have loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Those loans, which often require smaller down payments and lower credit scores, are disproportionately used by low-income borrowers, first-time home buyers and minorities. FHA loans, for example, were used by 37% of minority home buyers in 2019, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Graphic: Forbearance winds down for vulnerable borrowers, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/FORBEARANCE/zjpqkeqrxpx/chart.png

How easily those homeowners are moved into other plans after their forbearance programs end will be monitored by regulators and others in the weeks ahead.

"We're going to watch closely," said Mark McArdle, assistant director of mortgage markets at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB ramped up scrutiny of mortgage servicers over the matter this spring and in June finalized new protections for homeowners struggling to make mortgage payments due to the pandemic. Still, foreclosures will be allowed to resume once those extra protections have been met.

The process can be mystifying.

Soon after forbearance ended for Marvin Williams in August, he learned his loan would be transferred to another servicer.

For longer than a month, Williams said it was not clear if the new company would defer his missed mortgage payments - adding up to at least $8,000 - to the end of his loan or if he would have to pay it back sooner.

Williams, 63, said he often endured two-hour waits on the phone when trying to get in touch with the servicer. On Wednesday, the housing counselor helping him with his case was told the payments would be deferred, but Williams said he is still waiting for written confirmation. "I'm trying to hope that I’m in the right place with this," said Williams, who lives outside Rochester, New York.

PROCESS STREAMLINED

Borrowers exiting forbearance can generally choose between resuming payments and having the deferred debt tacked on to the end of their mortgage; having loans modified so monthly payments are reduced; or paying back the debt by selling the home or refinancing.

The pace of forbearance exits increased in September and is expected to hit the highest pace in more than a year over the next few weeks, said Mike Fratantoni, a senior vice president and chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage service firms hired more workers and are "well prepared" for the higher case load, Fratantoni said. "It is such a stark comparison to what happened a decade ago where coming out the great financial crisis everyone was just so frustrated with the pace of resolution."

This time, servicers - who receive payments from borrowers and disburse them to investors, tax authorities and insurers - have simplified the process for moving to alternatives so that homeowners need to provide little or no additional documentation.

About 35% of borrowers who exited forbearance in September resumed paying and deferred missed payments to the end of their loan, according to the MBA. About 28% modified their loans and 19% exited without a plan in place, including many still working toward a loan modification, said Fratantoni.

The boom in home prices, up over 30% since the pandemic began, may help. About 93% of borrowers in forbearance have at least 10% equity in their homes even after 18 months of missed payments, according to Black Knight . After the Great Recession, by contrast, 28% of borrowers owed more on their mortgages than their homes were worth.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York and Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aviation supply chain faces mounting strain as demand picks up

    Global shipping and supply chain disruptions are making it harder for corporate planemakers and suppliers to meet resurgent demand for parts, according to industry executives and analysts. Disruptions, which are also hitting commercial aviation, are beginning to drive up costs and risk slowing down the aerospace industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. With private aviation traffic surpassing 2019 levels this year, some corporate planemakers and suppliers at a flagship business jet show in Las Vegas this week flagged warning signs about supply chain and labor hiccups.

  • Canadian dollar posts 3-month high amid signs of solid economic rebound

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday strengthened to its highest level in more than three months against its U.S. counterpart, as oil prices rose and domestic manufacturing data added to evidence that economic activity picked up in the third quarter. Canadian factory sales rose 0.5% in August from July, on higher sales of petroleum and coal, chemicals and primary metals, Statistics Canada said. "The broad-based increase in Canada's manufacturing sales in August is welcome news," Omar Abdelrahman, an economist at TD Economics, said in a note.

  • Exclusive-How the illicit copper trade is sapping South Africa

    South Africa's economic woes are being compounded by the theft of massive amounts of copper from state firms Eskom and Transnet, much of which is smuggled overseas, costing the country billions of rand a year, according to market sources. Power firm Eskom, which expects to make a 15.2 billion rand ($1.1 billion) net loss in its current financial year, told Reuters that "unrelenting" copper theft was costing it 5-7 billion rand annually, plus 2 billion rand a year to replace stolen cables.

  • England's COVID prevalence rises to highest level since January, ONS says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Oct 9, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since January. The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its third straight week, having been at 1 in 70 people in the previous week. The rise takes prevalence to higher levels than were recorded in July, when infections spiked around the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championships, shortly before Prime Minister Boris Johnson fully reopened the economy.

  • House price growth will grind to halt if interest rates are hiked, warns UBS

    Interest rate rises risk bringing house price growth to a shuddering halt and causing turmoil in government finances around the world, reports by the International Monetary Fund and UBS have warned.

  • Malaysia says it won't compromise on demands for Myanmar progress

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia does not want Myanmar's junta chief to attend an upcoming Southeast Asian leaders' summit if he fails to honour his commitment to a peace plan, its foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a meeting to decide on a regional response. The minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, said he was informed Erywan Yusof, a special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), planned to visit Myanmar next week, and the bloc's foreign ministers would hold a virtual meeting on Friday to assess the junta's commitment to the peace process. Myanmar's military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and triggered a backlash that has plunged the country into chaos.

  • Mexico warns migration will not slow without more U.S. investment in Central America

    The United States needs to invest more heavily in Central America if it hopes to slow record levels of northbound migration, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. Record numbers of migrants have passed through Mexico this year toward the United States, driven by economic downturns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and drawn by the hope of more welcoming immigration policies under U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden has vowed to focus on the underlying causes of migration in Central America by working to reduce poverty, violence and corruption.

  • As mortgage rates move higher, homeowners are making a miscalculation, data says

    New numbers suggest owners may be setting themselves up for disappointment.

  • Mortgage rates jump to highest level since April — and inflation concerns could push them higher

    The recent upswing in mortgage rates is expected to continue, so long as the markets are assuming that high inflation isn’t going anywhere.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Bernie’s Tax-the-Rich Bluff Just Got Called by His Fellow Dems

    Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe Democratic Party has been tearing itself to pieces debating whether its latest reconciliation bill should spend $3.5 trillion or $2 trillion or even $1.5 trillion. Less noticed, but perhaps more important, has been the quiet death of the progressives’ bold “tax the rich” utopia.For years, socialists and progressives such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have enticed voters with free-lunch promises of a European social democracy finance

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Many Homeowners Think Insurance Protects Them Against These 7 Things -- but They're Wrong

    The safe move is to know what's not covered by homeowners insurance and to buy additional coverage where needed.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague

    For example, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market value, have galloped higher by 8,640% and 28,970%, respectively, over the trailing five-year period. Cryptocurrency investors are excited about the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize payments and possibly even improve other aspects of life, such as supply chains. For instance, Ethereum's blockchain is core to the success of decentralized finance (DeFi) -- a financially focused blockchain utilizing smart contracts that'll bypass traditional financial intermediaries that can slow or deny transactions.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.