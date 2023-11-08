Puppy Pursued by Vultures After Stealing Fish Dinner

A group of vultures trotted after a bold puppy after it stole the dead fish they were eating on a Costa Rican beach, according to a biologist observing the scene.

Biologist Natalia Cara de Medeiros told Storyful that while the vultures were fighting over the food, “the tiniest dog was lurking, just waiting for its opportunity to steal.”

Being considerably smaller than the vultures clearly wasn’t a deterrent for the pup, with amusing footage from Medeiros showing the pooch not even bothering to run as it exited the scene, loot in mouth, closely followed by the disgruntled committee of scavengers. Credit: Naty’s Adventures via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]

[CHATTER]