Vuse Alto, Vuse Ciro named 'New Product Pacesetters' for 2019, IRI Reports

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's (RJRVC) Vuse Alto and Vuse Ciro e-cigarettes were named two of the top ten product pacesetters by Information Resources Inc. (IRI), a data and analytics research group that closely monitors the consumer package goods (CPG) industry. Each year top CPG brands are recognized as IRI New Product Pacesetters™, a list highlighting innovation that are resonating most with consumers.

"Today's adult nicotine consumers are looking for unique products that fit their modern-day lives, and Vuse has built a portfolio of options that have consumer moments in mind. Our dynamic approach to developing vapor products, paired with our team's unrivaled industry knowledge, global market scale and commitment to responsible marketing, means we can create brands that adult nicotine consumers prefer, and products that deliver unique, enjoyable and reliable experiences," said Leila Medeiros, U.S. head of the Vuse brand.

According to IRI, "New Product Pacesetters is consistently rich with iconic brands and game changing innovations, brought to market by behemoths and new market entrants. New Product Pacesetters gives innovators inside and outside the CPG industry an opportunity to learn from the best of the best in new product innovation and learn the strategies for accelerating growth."

Vuse Alto and Vuse Ciro were specifically noted in the convenience store category.

Vuse Alto and Vuse Ciro's inclusion in the ranking comes at a time of dynamic regulatory change. RJRVC regulatory applications are positioned to transform the market through a range of dynamic alternatives to traditional combustible cigarettes. RJRVC continues to share its vision of responsible marketing and responsible operations, including product integrity and product quality.

Vuse Alto offers a variety of nicotine strengths, device colors and flavors, allowing adult nicotine consumers to choose and customize their experience. Vuse Alto and Vuse Ciro power units and flavor packs are available online and in-store at select retailers. For more information, please visit www.vusevapor.com.

To view IRI's New Product Pacesetters™ report, "Innovation Before The "New Normal" please click here.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company: The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products.

