VW embeds Qualcomm chips in autonomous driving software plans

A technician cleans a Volkswagen logo at the production line for electric car models of the Volkswagen Group, in Zwickau
·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Cariad on Tuesday said it will source chips from U.S. semiconductor maker Qualcomm to develop autonomous driving software, which the German carmaker has made the backbone of its future strategy.

Qualcomm will supply so-called system-on-chips (SoCs) for Cariad's platform that aims to enable automated driving up to Level 4 standards, in which the car can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention.

No financial details were disclosed.

"We will get system-on-chips (SoCs) designed to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to Level 4 from Qualcomm, an expert in chip design with over 140,000 patents," Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on LinkedIn.

"The chips of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride portfolio will be used in all Group vehicles with the unified Cariad Software generation starting in the middle of the decade," Diess added.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, would also expand its existing partnership with Intel Corp's MobilEye and was already in talks to do so, he said.

Diess took over responsibility for Cariad on the carmaker's management board after a tussle with labour representatives, calling it "the most ambitious project of our entire industry to tap into the most relevant profit pools of the future".

Responding to reports about delays at Cariad, Diess said it would take two lifecycles to realise the project: "So I would like to say to the critics within the group: it is better to work together on progress than just to complain."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • S&P 500 Continues to Threaten a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 went back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to threaten a major support level. At this point, if we break down below the 4100 level, it is very likely we will see more downward momentum.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • 23 Nightmarish Job Descriptions I Can't Believe Are Real

    Love when jobs advertise "competitive pay!" and it ends up being less than minimum wage.View Entire Post ›

  • Electric cars might be the future, but only if there are enough batteries to power them

    There are troubling hints of an echo of the 1970s energy crisis, writes Llewellyn King.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Germany, the EU's largest economy, said it would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of this year even though a stoppage could result in shortages.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Claiming Social Security at 67? You May Need to Rethink That

    Many people plan to wait until their late 60s to claim Social Security, but things don't always work out that way.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

    The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai, whose residents are into a month-long stressful home isolation, highlights similar problems in many other Chinese cities as Beijing persists with its controversial zero-COVID strategy despite growing risks to its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-struggles-options-covid-threatens-economic-goals-2022-04-28. China is the world's biggest buyer of meat, bringing in more than 9 million tonnes last year, worth about $32 billion, and the financial hub with a thriving dining scene accounts for the largest chunk of imports.

  • Costco and Other Wholesale Clubs Are Selling Gas So Cheap They’re Losing Money in Some States

    The steep price discounts are a bid by Walmart+, Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club to lure more customers in the door.

  • Mexico's factories contract for 26th straight month, inflation near four-year high

    Mexico's manufacturing sector contracted for the 26th month in a row in April, as factories responded to shrinking demand with a further downward adjustment to output and input costs surged, a survey showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.3 in April, up from 49.2 in March, though still below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction. "The renewed increases in employment and exports were encouraging signs," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global, who added that firms "are longing to see a rebound in demand."

  • Wendy's Menu Borrows a Hit Idea from Taco Bell

    Both fast-food chains have been inventive when it comes to taking the fight to Burger King and McDonald's.

  • Unrelenting heat in India pushes April power demand to record high

    India's electricity demand touched a record high in April as its northern states reeled under the hottest pre-summer months in decades, with a surge in the use of air conditioning triggering the worst power crisis in more than six years. Power demand grew 13.2% to 135.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16% and 75%, a Reuters analysis of government data showed. Electricity use is expected to grow as India's weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west central, northwest, north and northeast.

  • The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry

    While higher oil prices mean that Russia will see its tax revenue increase significantly this year, the decline of its oil industry appears inevitable

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • Record Fuel Exports From U.S. Gulf Coast Drain Tanks at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Record fuel exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast are eating into domestic supplies, leaving gasoline and diesel tanks on the East Coast emptier than they have been in decades. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erase