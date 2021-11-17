VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models.

VW says in documents filed with the U.S. safety regulators that a cable in the passenger occupant detection system can be faulty. That can cause software to misdiagnose a malfunction and disable the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Dealers will replace the cable and either the heating mat or the entire seat cover. Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 7.

The recall is an expansion of one done for the same problem in 2019. Vehicles repaired in the 2019 recall will have to be fixed again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Emirates will soon fly the world's largest twin-engine cargo plane in a landmark deal with an Israeli company

    Emirates will be the second carrier to operate the "Big Twin" as airlines look to capitalize on the cargo crunch that's driven up shipping prices.

  • Adaptive driving beams are finally going to be legal in the U.S.

    Adaptive driving beams are finally going to become legal, thanks to a provision in the infrastructure bill. This is great news for nighttime driving safety — your author is particularly excited that this technology will finally be legal in cars sold in the U.S. In case you need a refresher, adaptive driving beams are fully explained in this story here.

  • 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Makes 493 HP, Will Sound Fantastic

    Porsche rolled out the RS version of the Porsche 718 Cayman at the Los Angeles auto show tonight, revealing that it has the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the 911 GT3. In the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it will make 493 hp and 331 pound-feet of torque, and according to Porsche's Andreas Preuninger will emit "the most intense sound ever in a GT car." The 2022 Cayman GT4 RS will go on sale next summer in the U.S., priced at $143,050.

  • 1979 Ford Bronco Is A Secret Raptor

    Yes, you read that right, a Raptor…

  • 2022 Ford Bronco: Car and Driver 10Best

    A triumph of smart ideas, clever engineering, and good timing. It's no wonder people are crazy about it.

  • Detroit dealers react to GM taking away heated seats and steering wheels

    GM sees some improvement in the chips supply, but still has to remove heated seats and steering. Here's what dealers say about it.

  • The new Acura Integra was never meant to be a retro car

    The new Acura Integra Prototype was never supposed to be a retro or nostalgic design process. It would be easy to assume it was, as Acura’s messaging leading up to the big reveal leaned heavily on the Integra nameplate's heritage. From the model name embossed in the bumpers, to videos of shifting the older model’s manual transmissions, Acura yanked fairly hard on our heartstrings.

  • UK Government Prepares To End Car Modifications

    It’s time to follow the direction of the experts…

  • Semi-truck crashes into North Santiam River from Highway 22

    A semi truck went off Highway 22 and crashed into the North Santiam River near milepost 17 on Monday morning.

  • This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

    A MiG super fighter jet terrified NATO in the early 1970s, so a Soviet Union pilot stole one.

  • Cadillac hid more than two dozen Easter eggs in its Blackwings

    The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings are perfect candidates. Not only are they niche enthusiast vehicles whose owners are likely to turn them inside out, but they also benefited greatly from Cadillac's racing efforts, providing ample source material for subtle references all over the car, both inside and out. Enough, in fact, that Cadillac managed to stick more than two dozen of them into its two flagship sport sedans.

  • 2022 Toyota bZ4X Revealed for U.S., Targeting 250 Miles of Range

    The electric crossover, sharing a platform with the Subaru Solterra, is the first of Toyota's new Beyond Zero lineup, and it'll arrive next year.

  • Costly delays to Boeing's 777X rile Emirates

    Delays to the certification of Boeing's 777X long-haul aircraft are costing billions and infuriating top customer Emirates, but the US manufacturer is banking on the model as air traffic rebounds.

  • Stellantis recalls heavy duty diesel Rams to fix fuel pumps

    Stellantis is recalling more than 240,000 diesel heavy-duty trucks, mainly in North America, to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engine stalls. The recall comes about a month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the pump failures. The safety agency said that in November of 2019, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis), maker of the trucks, issued a warranty bulletin to dealers telling them to collect fuel pumps on the trucks.

  • Here's What It's Like to Fly ITA Airways — Italy's Newest Airline

    I flew Italy's newest airline, ITA Airways — here's what my experience was like before, during, and after the flight.

  • Volkswagen's head of China to leave the country - source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The head Volkswagen's Chinese operations, Stephan Woellenstein, is being relieved of his duties and there are talks about finding him a new job within the German carmaker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Volkswagen has suffered a number of setbacks in the world's biggest auto market, from a sluggish https://reut.rs/3cm5L6A debut for its new electric vehicles to a slide in sales of its Passat sedan after a crash-test video went viral https://reut.rs/3kC4bCn in the country. German publication Automobilwoche first reported the news, saying that Woellenstein would be replaced at the beginning of February next year.

  • Automakers with the highest customer satisfaction rankings

    The American Customer Satisfaction Index reports that overall satisfaction scores for automakers stayed constant between 2020 and 2021. European brands had the highest average scores at 79, followed by Japanese and Korean brands at 78 and American brands at 77.

  • The infrastructure bill will put teenage truckers on US roads

    The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act creates an apprenticeship program for 18- to 20-year-old truck drivers in an effort to alleviate the driver shortage without sacrificing highway safety.

  • 2022 BMW 2 Series First Drive | Does bigger, faster equal better?

    If forced to choose the true "Ultimate Driving Machine” from BMW’s lineup over the past few years, the BMW 2 Series Coupe would rise to the top of our list every time. The spunky, classic BMW proportions only sweetened the deal for BMW diehards. As is quickly becoming tradition at BMW, though, the next generation of a car many loved before is not sticking with the status quo.

  • Nigerian shared mobility startup Shuttlers raises $1.6M, plans pan-African expansion

    Shared transportation in Nigeria, Africa’s largest country by population, is a thriving business, at least when done the conventional way: offline. Shuttlers, a “tech-enabled scheduled bus sharing” company, is itching to change that. After years of bootstrapping, the company has raised $1.6 million in seed funding from several investors to blitz scale within and outside Nigeria.