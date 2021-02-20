VW will start making an ID.5 electric SUV 'coupe' later in 2021

VW will have a quick follow-up to its ID.4 electric SUV, at least in some parts of the world. As The Verge notes, VW has confirmed it will start mass production of an ID.5 SUV "coupe" in Germany sometime in the second half of 2021. A pilot production run has already started, the company said.

The ID.5 is expected to be a sleeker version of the ID.4. It's not clear if VW is planning a coupe in the classic sense (that is, a sporty two-door) or if it's more of a sloped-back four-door akin to the Cayenne Coupe.

There are no guarantees you'll see the ID.5 in North America. A VW representative told The Verge there were "no plans" for a US launch "at the moment." That wouldn't be surprising when it's a variant of an existing design, although we wouldn't rule out a launch if the ID.4 proves popular. The very first ID.4 models reach the US in the first quarter of 2021, although wider availability isn't expected until the middle of the year.

The very existence of the ID.5 shows that VW is expanding its EV line rapidly. It only started producing its first ground-up electric car design, the ID.3, in late 2019 — it'll have three models on assembly lines within two years. That's not including future models like the Buzz microbus and the more affordable ID.1 and ID.2. While VW is far from electrifying its whole lineup, it might not take long before the company offers at least one EV in a given category.

