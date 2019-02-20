VW South Africa targets record production in 2019: official

A logo of a German automaker is seen as a worker services a car at the Volkswagen car dealership in Soweto, South Africa February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen's South African unit expects to produce a record number of vehicles this year despite a sluggish domestic economy, power outages and looming talks with union members, its managing director said.

Volkswagen Group South Africa manufactured 126,463 vehicles in 2018, but expects to ramp up output to 161,900 vehicles this year with 108,000 destined for export, Thomas Schaefer told journalists late on Tuesday.





