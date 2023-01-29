VW Targets Significant EV Returns From 2026, CFO Tells SZ

Elisabeth Behrmann
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG sees investments in new software and electric-vehicle technology peaking in the next two to three years with a goal of making significant returns from battery-powered models from then onward.

Most Read from Bloomberg

By 2026, Europe’s biggest carmaker will be making “hardly any” investments in legacy combustion-engine technology, VW Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“The double investment burden will fade then, and that’s when we want to make significant returns from electric mobility,” he said.

VW is driving forward the industry’s biggest rollout of electric cars and software, earmarking some €52 billion ($56.5 billion) in investments through 2026. The company’s ambitious plans have hit a few hurdles after delays in developing vehicle software saw some key Audi and Porsche models pushed back, ultimately leading to the ouster of then-chief executive officer Herbert Diess last year.

The German carmaker and other manufacturers continue to battle to catch up with Tesla Inc., which earlier this month outlined a goal of making two million cars this year. Shares in the EV car leader have jumped 44% so far this year after tumbling 65% during 2022.

VW is pursuing a boost to profitability to raise its valuation, currently at €73 billion and trailing the much smaller Porsche AG following its listing, Antlitz said. The carmaker is set to focus on the “most attractive profit pools” both in terms of vehicle segments and regions, he added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce Can Bid Aloha to Big Deals

    Much is uncertain at Salesforce these days, save for this: The days of the company chasing major M&A deals are over for a long while. The cloud software pioneer is experiencing the most significant slowdown in its history and has thus drawn the attention of activist investors. The latest is Elliott Management, which confirmed a major stake in the company earlier this week.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Ford Stock vs. Rivian Stock

    Ford (NYSE: F) has a long history of making and selling cars, while Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is only recently ramping up the production of electric vehicles. This video will answer which stock is the better buy.

  • Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging to the Adani conglomerate, which is led by Asia's richest man, saw sharp falls in their values after Hindenburg Research report last week flagged concerns about high debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani Group issued a detailed response late on Sunday, saying it complies with all local laws and had made necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • 15 Cheapest New Cars For 2023

    In this article, we will list the 15 cheapest new cars for 2023.You can skip our car industry outlook and industry analysis and go to 5 Cheapest New Cars For 2023. Average Price For New Vehicles Up 2.5% Year over Year in December According to J.D. Power’s December 2022 Automotive Forecast, the average retail transaction […]

  • 401(k) Inheritance Taxes Will Cost You This Much

    Inheriting a retirement account can create tax headaches. Learn how 401(k) inheritance rules work and how they affect your financial plan.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) sank 74% last year -- and for one particular reason. The telemedicine giant reported two billion-dollar noncash goodwill impairment charges. Both were linked to the acquisition of chronic-care specialist Livongo.

  • In Europe 'a new generation of bank robbers' target ATMs with explosives, stealing millions

    Professional gangs have swooped into Germany over the years to rob ATMs. German authorities are starting to fight back against the criminals.

  • Official Production Eleanor Mustang Legend Brought Back To Life

    This is one of the most famous Mustangs in the world!

  • Messmer: NH's highest-in-the-nation cancer rates should spark action, not doubt

    In 2014, when I identified and reported high rates of children with cancer in my town, I had no idea it would become directly relevant to my family.

  • Ackman Says Banks Face Too Much Liability Exposure on Adani Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor Bill Ackman doubled down on his criticism of Adani Group, saying that there’s just too much liability exposure for the banks involved in the Indian company’s equity sale. Most Read from BloombergAdani’s 413-Page Hindenburg Reply Aims to Calm Before Share SaleRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsUkraine Latest: Defense Minister Wants ‘Game Changer’ AircraftAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Reply Now Said to Be Pos

  • FOMO-Fueled Tech Rally Steamrolls Over Pile of Earnings Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings from high-profile technology companies last week ranged from uninspiring to downright disastrous. But that didn’t stop traders from scooping up tech stocks ahead of more potential land mines.Most Read from BloombergAdani’s 413-Page Hindenburg Reply Aims to Calm Before Share SaleRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsUkraine Latest: Defense Minister Wants ‘Game Changer’ AircraftAdani’s Detailed Hindenburg Repl

  • Giant Swiss Bank Bought Up Intel, Disney, and AT&T Stock. It Sold AMD.

    Julius Baer of Zurich raised stakes in Intel, Walt Disney, and AT&T stock, and slashed its investment in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter.

  • Commanders request permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

    The Commanders want to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy regarding their OC position.

  • Social Security Has an Immigration Problem -- and It's Getting Worse

    If the past dictates the future, between 80% and 90% of today's U.S. workforce is going to be reliant, in some capacity, on Social Security income when they retire. This 80% to 90% range reflects the percentage of retirees leaning on Social Security as a "major" or "minor" source of income across 20 years of annual Gallup surveys. A very big reason for that is America's worsening immigration problem.

  • The best Netflix comedies to watch right now

    Here, we highlight a whole bunch of funny flicks worthy of anyone's watchlist, like The Fundamentals of Caring, Deirdra and Laney Rob a Train, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. So if you're in the mood for some giggles, keep scrolling to find our guide to the best Netflix comedies. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers Randall and Kate, while Meryl Streep is President Orlean, and Jonah Hill is her son and Chief of Staff.

  • Costco Members Must Remember This Key Rule (or Face the Consequences)

    Costco has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than its rivals.

  • Were You a Wells Fargo Customer Over Last Decade? You Could Be Entitled to Thousands in Damages

    More than 16 million people are owed some serious cash from Wells Fargo. If you happened to be a customer of the banking institution during the period of 2011 to 2022, this could apply to you,...

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

    The biggest names get the most attention, but this smaller European giant could be the better investment.

  • 7 Unnecessary Expenses You're Wasting Money On

    You may be spending money on unnecessary expenses, which could make it more difficult for you to reach your financial goals. Many of us pay monthly or yearly subscription fees for things like software, mobile apps, and streaming services. Credit cards are convenient, but paying your entire monthly balance is essential.