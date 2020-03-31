Vybe Urgent Care Announces Telemedicine Option for Quality Care From Home

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, with 11 centers in the greater Philadelphia market, has launched a new telemedicine service that allows patients to access an urgent care provider from their home or office.

The addition of telemedicine provides a new dimension to vybe's extensive list of services. Patients use any web-enabled device (computer, tablet, smart phone) to receive a video consultation with a vybe clinician from any location within Pennsylvania—seven days a week and no appointment needed. Similar to in-person visits, patients use advance online check-in to save their spot in line for the next available video visit with a provider. vybe video visits are covered by most insurance plans and there are self-pay rates available.

"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, providing high quality care while maintaining a safe environment for patients, colleagues, and the communities we serve is our highest priority," said Peter Hotz, vybe urgent care's president and CEO. "We're pleased to offer easy access to video visits and we're encouraging our patients to take advantage of this new service whenever possible, and especially if they're exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have concerns about exposure."

A wide range of ailments is appropriate for diagnosis and treatment using telemedicine, such as allergies, coughs, fevers, sinus infections, and more. "Our new video visits are perfect for patients who need to be seen for illnesses, injuries and possible COVID-19 and want to do so while limiting community exposure," explains Dr. Geoff Winkley, vybe's Medical Director. "The virtual visit delivers high quality care and includes typical post visit follow-up. We can send prescriptions directly to a local pharmacy and drive up testing for COVID-19 is available at a vybe center after a video visit, if necessary."

In addition to telemedicine, vybe locations remain open to provide timely treatment for non-life threatening injuries and illnesses, while also providing on-site x-rays, stitches, vaccination, physicals and lab testing, including COVID-19.

From the beginning, vybe's goal has been to deliver quality healthcare to all neighborhoods in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. That has become a shared belief of the over 100 clinicians and employees who work for vybe urgent care throughout the Philadelphia region. Virtual visits will ensure that everyone has access to quality, convenient healthcare, even during these unprecedented times.

To learn more about vybe's new video visits, and to see current hours, visit vybe.care/video-visits.

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks counties. The Company's vision is that everyone deserves great care, which is driving the expansion of high-quality care and unparalleled patient service. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers video visits for those who wish to have their visit take place from their home or office. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKG, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care.

