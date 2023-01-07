VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union

VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets.

“As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we look forward to offering them a wide variety of benefits, including great rates, low or no fees, unique product offerings and access to friendly service from employees in Florida and Georgia,” said VyStar President and CEO, Brian Wolfburg.

First Coast Federal has one location on Edison Avenue and has been serving Northeast Florida since 1935.

“VyStar has been a strong partner throughout the acquisition process and I know our members have a very bright future with the credit union,” said Marsha Hart, President, FCFCU Board of Directors.

According to First Coast Federal’s website, a “Welcome Packet” containing details on the merger and any account changes was mailed out to members. Members can also go to VyStar’s Welcome Page. The site says members can conduct business as usual until February 24th, when account conversion begins.

VyStar adds that the credit union plans on opening up to 25 branches across Florida and Georgia over the next several years.