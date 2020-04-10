VZ Holding AG (VTX:VZN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CHF5.10 Dividend

VZ Holding AG (VTX:VZN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of April.

VZ Holding's upcoming dividend is CHF5.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF5.10 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that VZ Holding has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of CHF331. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately VZ Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see VZ Holding earnings per share are up 7.8% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, VZ Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy VZ Holding for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating VZ Holding more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for VZ Holding you should know about.

