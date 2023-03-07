VZ Holding Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

VZ Holding (VTX:VZN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF415.6m (up 7.0% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CHF151.0m (up 5.9% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 36% (in line with FY 2021).

  • EPS: CHF3.85 (up from CHF3.62 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

VZ Holding Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 5.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.6% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.2% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 2.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that VZ Holding is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

