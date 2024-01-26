W. Congress Street, nearby areas out of power in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– W. Congress Street and surrounding areas in Lafayette are currently experiencing a power outage.
To see which areas near W Congress Street are out of power, check out the Louisiana Utilities System website.
Updates will be made when they become available.
