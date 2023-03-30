W-E Schools substitute teacher charged with sexual battery

Mar. 30—A 23-year-old Willoughby-Eastlake School District employee has been charged with sexual battery stemming from an investigation into improper conduct with a 17-year-old student.

According to a post on the Eastlake Police Department's Facebook page, Michael Czubaj has been arraigned, afforded bond and has a preliminary court hearing set.

According to the post, on March 22, the department was made aware of an allegation of sexual conduct between a 17-year-old female student in the district and Czubaj — a substitute teacher and drama production assistant for both North and South high schools.

Czubaj was 22 at the time of the alleged encounters.

According to the post, an investigation was conducted by the Eastlake Police Department in collaboration with the Willoughby and Willoughby Hills police departments. The findings showed that between October 2021 and January 2022, there were sexual encounters between the two individuals.

The alleged encounters were reported in Willoughby and occurred in both Eastlake and Willoughby Hills.

According to the post, Czubaj had a background check conducted by the district prior to being hired by the district and had no prior criminal record. Upon learning of the allegations the district immediately put him on administrative leave.