W.F. West High School student pages in Washington state House of Representatives

Feb. 1—W.F. West High School student Gracie Elam paged in the Washington state House of Representatives Jan. 22 through Jan. 26.

Elam was sponsored by state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, of the 20th District.

Gracie completed a 40-hour work week, which involved serving House members on the chamber floor, making deliveries throughout campus, supporting member offices and attending Page School, according to a news release.

Page School supplemented her hands-on learning experience with a classroom component geared toward understanding the legislative process.

"Gracie did a fantastic job serving the Legislature and representing her community," Abbarno said. "I know her parents, friends and teachers are proud of her — she clearly has a bright future and it was an honor to be her sponsor."

Gracie's hobbies and interests include fastpitch softball and dance, including tap, jazz,and ballet.

"The page program is a great opportunity for young people to get a hands-on learning experience, one that could pay dividends down the road," Abbarno said.

During the 60-day session, there are eight different weekly opportunities to be a page between Jan. 8 and March 7. When applying, potential pages can select which weeks they are available to work.

Eligible students must be at least 14 years of age and have not reached their 17th birthday.

Pages earn a stipend of $65 per day and can also earn up to 20 hours of community service.

Students interested in participating next year can find more information about the program at leg.wa.gov/house/pages/housepageprogram.aspx.

Applicants who need financial assistance for the expense of traveling and staying in Olympia may also apply for the Gina Grant Bull Memorial Legislative Page Scholarship, which helps to offset expenses. Applications for the scholarship can be found at leg.wa.gov/pageschool/pages/ginagrantbullscholarship.aspx