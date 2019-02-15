W.House spokeswoman Sanders questioned by special counsel: CNN

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is the latest Trump administration official reportedly interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Washington (AFP) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office has interviewed White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders as part of the investigation into possible connections between President Donald Trump's team and Russia, CNN reported Friday.

"The president urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them," Sanders told the cable news outlet.

The 36-year-old press secretary reportedly was interviewed around the same time that Mueller questioned John Kelly, who at the time was White House chief of staff. He left the post in December.

While Sanders assumed the role of press secretary in July 2017, she joined Trump's campaign in 2016 as an advisor.

Mueller has spent 20 months investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia, in a probe increasingly focused on Trump and his inner circle.