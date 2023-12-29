W. L. Gore & Associates is at forefront of understanding the impact of PFAS

At W. L. Gore & Associates, we’re not just co-workers, we’re neighbors, too, and we strive to be a catalyst for igniting growth and well-being in our community. From supporting our local first responders to mentoring school-aged children via our volunteer support grants or sponsoring clean-up events in our communities — we've been dedicated to fostering community growth and prosperity for more than half a century.

Gore’s commitment to the community extends to its manufacturing and facility operations. Gore strives to be a responsible steward of the environment, and this encompasses all our operations in the U.S. and abroad. Guided by science, Gore takes extensive precautions to protect the health and safety of its associates and its communities. We are committed to meeting or exceeding all applicable health, safety and environmental regulations and standards.

W.L. Gore and Associates want Delaware to be the healthiest, the safest and the best it can be.

That’s why we are front and center when it comes to understanding the science behind the group of nearly 15,000 substances called PFAS and their impact on human health and the environment.

With more than 60 years of materials science expertise behind us, one thing we know for sure: All PFAS are not alike, and it is not accurate or appropriate to consider them all a safety risk.

Each of the 15,000 PFAS, an abbreviation for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, has unique chemical, physical and biological properties. Some are large molecules; others are small. Some are bioavailable, others are not. Once we sort PFAS by their characteristics, we can evaluate which ones pose low risk but deliver great societal value.

Gore manufactures a wide range of products made from the fluoropolymer Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which is a PFAS that meets the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) criteria for polymers of low concern. PTFE and its expanded form, ePTFE, both fluoropolymers, are extremely stable and don’t degrade in the environment. The molecules are too big to pass through cell walls. They are non-toxic and safe to use from an environmental and human perspective.

The products we make are extraordinary because PTFE and ePTFE have a unique combination of attributes that enable us to deliver high performance in demanding conditions where other materials simply cannot, whether that’s outer space or the human heart. These products are helping the world achieve its environmental and societal goals. You’ll find Gore’s ePTFE membrane in electric vehicle fuel cells that are helping us transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, in the implantable medical devices that are keeping us healthy, in military equipment necessary for national defense, and in the smartphones, tablets and telecommunications we use every day.

Gore began working decades ago with its raw material suppliers to eliminate PFOA from its supply chain. Now Gore purchases PTFE only from suppliers that certify they do not use PFOA in their manufacturing processes.

Gore will continue to adopt new technology to ensure it leads the industry in best practices for environmental stewardship. Rather than writing opinion pieces to recruit new clients, we will continue to conduct extensive peer-reviewed scientific studies regarding PFAS and share those results publicly simply to advance knowledge of fluoropolymers. We will continue to examine our internal practices and processes with the goal of minimizing our environmental footprint. Lastly, we will continue to advocate for the responsible production, use and management of PFAS chemistries, and for science and risk-based approaches to regulation.

We do these things because this is our community and we want it to be the healthiest, the safest and the best it can be.

Michael Ratchford is associate, government relations at W.L. Gore & Associates.

