W. Richland road rage chase ends in a crash and a driver taken to a hospital

A road rage incident in West Richland Wednesday evening ended with a pickup crashed into bushes in front of a home and one driver taken to a hospital.

About 6:10 p.m. West Richland police were notified that one vehicle had “brake checked” another at Van Giesen Street and Bombing Range Road, causing a rear-end collision.

Police were still investigating Thursday and information on which of the two vehicles — a blue sedan and a red Mazda pickup — had stopped abruptly was not available.

The car and pickup drove off, with both of the drivers stopping a couple blocks to the north at 46th Avenue and Ranch Road.

The drivers got out and began hitting each other, said West Richland Lt. Duane Olsen.

After the scuffle, each took off, driving at high rates of speed until the pickup crashed into the yard of a house on Eastlake Court.

That’s when police officer caught up with them.

Both drivers were cited for reckless driving and one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The speeding drivers also crossed into Washington State Patrol jurisdiction, where a second hit and run may have occurred, but additional information was not immediately available from WSP investigators.